Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (324,696) deaths (8,618), and recoveries (154,170)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (324,696) deaths (8,618), and recoveries (154,170) by region: Central (30,996 cases; 680 deaths; 13,293 recoveries): Burundi (144; 1; 93), Cameroon (12,270; 313; 7,774), Central African Republic (3,051; 37; 522), Chad (860; 74; 757), Congo (1,087; 37; 456), DRC (6,027; 135; 861), Equatorial Guinea (2,001; 32; 515), Gabon […]
