Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (336,019) deaths (8,856), and recoveries (160,833)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (336,019) deaths (8,856), and recoveries (160,833) by region: Central (31,779 cases; 690 deaths; 15,776 recoveries): Burundi (144; 1; 93), Cameroon (12,592; 313; 10,100), Central African Republic (3,099; 38; 572), Chad (860; 74; 770), Congo (1,204; 38; 469), DRC (6,213; 142; 870), Equatorial Guinea (2,001; 32; 515), Gabon […]
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (336,019) deaths (8,856), and recoveries (160,83...
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (336,019) deaths (8,856), and recoveries (160,83...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...