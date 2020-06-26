Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (336,019) deaths (8,856), and recoveries (160,833)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Juin 2020


African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (336,019) deaths (8,856), and recoveries (160,833) by region: Central (31,779 cases; 690 deaths; 15,776 recoveries): Burundi (144; 1; 93), Cameroon (12,592; 313; 10,100), Central African Republic (3,099; 38; 572), Chad (860; 74; 770), Congo (1,204; 38; 469), DRC (6,213; 142; 870), Equatorial Guinea (2,001; 32; 515), Gabon […]

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (336,019) deaths (8,856), and recoveries (160,83...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 25/06/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : plus que 3 cas sous traitement à N'Djamena (ministre santé)

Tchad - Covid-19 : plus que 3 cas sous traitement à N'Djamena (ministre santé)

Tchad : le chef de l'État Idriss Déby attendu au Lac Tchad : le chef de l'État Idriss Déby attendu au Lac 25/06/2020

Populaires

Tchad : 9 généraux distingués par décret pour mission accomplie

25/06/2020

Tchad : le chef de l'État Idriss Déby attendu au Lac

25/06/2020

Tchad : le ministre Mahamat Abali Salah reçoit une distinction par décret

25/06/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : reprise des cours, "toutes les dispositions ont été prises" (ministre de l'Enseignement supérieur)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" "L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda