Coronavirus – African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (383,747) deaths (9,691), and recoveries (183,421)

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (383,747) deaths (9,691), and recoveries (183,421) by region: Central (33,164 cases; 725 deaths; 16,288 recoveries): Burundi (170; 1; 125), Cameroon (12,592; 313; 10,100), CAR (3,429; 45; 699), Chad (866; 74; 780), Congo (1,245; 40; 473), DRC (6,939; 167; 1,050), Equatorial Guinea (2,001; 32; 515), Gabon (5,209; 40; […]
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...