Coronavirus: African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases as at 5 Septemeber 9am EAT


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Septembre 2020


African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,284,261) deaths (30,832), and recoveries (1,024,057) by region: Central (55,276 cases; 1,047 deaths; 47,526 recoveries): Burundi (445; 1; 357), Cameroon (19,604; 414; 18,448), CAR (4,729; 62; 1,818), Chad (1,023; 77; 914), Congo (4,856; 82; 3,882), DRC (10,149; 260; 9,411), Equatorial Guinea (4,972; 83; 4,413), Gabon (8,601; 53; […]

TCHAD - 05/09/2020

