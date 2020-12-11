Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 11 December 2020, 6 pm EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,325,710), deaths (55,288), and recoveries (1,983,365) by region: Central (68,069 cases; 1,222 deaths; 61,495 recoveries): Burundi (720; 1; 630), Cameroon (24,963; 443; 22,177), CAR (4,936; 63; 4,852), Chad (1,739; 102; 1,587), Congo (6,049; 99; 4,891), DRC (14,170; 350; 12,208), Equatorial Guinea (5,183; 85; 5,048), Gabon (9,300; 62; […]
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,325,710), deaths (55,288), and...
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,325,710), deaths (55,288), and...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...