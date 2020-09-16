Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 16 September 2020, 6 pm

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,366,236) deaths (33,065), and recoveries (1,117,386) by region: Central (56,511 cases; 1,065 deaths; 48,923 recoveries): Burundi (472; 1; 448), Cameroon (20,271; 415; 18,837), CAR (4,772; 62; 1,828), Chad (1,087; 81; 944), Congo (4,934; 88; 3,887), DRC (10,414; 267; 9,827), Equatorial Guinea (5,000; 83; 4,496), Gabon (8,654; 53; […]
