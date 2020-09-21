Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 21 September 2020, 6 pm

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,408,140) deaths (33,954), and recoveries (1,154,423) by region: Central (56,975 cases; 1,071 deaths; 49,483 recoveries): Burundi (473; 1; 462), Cameroon (20,431; 416; 19,124), CAR (4,793; 62; 1,830), Chad (1,151; 81; 967), Congo (5,002; 89; 3,913), DRC (10,519; 271; 9,952), Equatorial Guinea (5,002; 83; 4,509), Gabon (8,696; 53; […]
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,408,140) deaths (33,954), and recov...
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,408,140) deaths (33,954), and recov...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...