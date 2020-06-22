Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 21st June 2020, 6 pm EAT

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (298,370), deaths (7,944), and recoveries (143,440) by region: Central (28,919 cases; 634 deaths; 12,713 recoveries): Burundi (144; 1; 93), Cameroon (11,610; 301; 7,702), Central African Republic (2,808; 23; 472), Chad (858; 74; 746), Congo (883; 27; 391), DRC (5,826; 130; 841), Equatorial Guinea (1,664; 32; 515), Gabon […]
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (298,370), deaths (7,944), and recoveries (143,440...
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (298,370), deaths (7,944), and recoveries (143,440...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...