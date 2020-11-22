Alwihda Info
Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 22 November 2020, 9 am EAT


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Novembre 2020


African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,057,001) deaths (49,412), and recoveries (1,737,277) by region: Central (63,780 cases; 1,180 deaths; 60,074 recoveries): Burundi (656; 1; 549), Cameroon (23,528; 435; 22,177), CAR (4,911; 63; 4,817), Chad (1,633; 101; 1,469), Congo (5,632; 92; 4,891), DRC (12,180; 327; 11,300), Equatorial Guinea (5,130; 85; 4,975), Gabon (9,131; 59; […]

