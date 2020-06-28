Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 27 June 2020, 6 pm EAT

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (360,427), deaths (9,291), and recoveries (173,267) by region: Central (32,824 cases; 706 deaths; 16,125 recoveries): Burundi (170; 1; 115), Cameroon (12,592; 313; 10,100), Central African Republic (3,340; 40; 661), Chad (865; 74; 778), Congo (1,245; 40; 473), DRC (6,690; 153; 937), Equatorial Guinea (2,001; 32; 515), Gabon […]
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (360,427), deaths (9,291), and recoveries (173...
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (360,427), deaths (9,291), and recoveries (173...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...