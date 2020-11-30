Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 29 November 2020, 9 am EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,150,439) deaths (51,481), and recoveries (1,815,839) by region: Central (65,085 cases; 1,188 deaths; 60,412 recoveries): Burundi (681; 1; 549), Cameroon (24,117; 435; 22,177), CAR (4,913; 63; 4,825), Chad (1,663; 101; 1,499), Congo (5,774; 94; 4,891), DRC (12,608; 333; 11,495), Equatorial Guinea (5,153; 85; 5,009), Gabon (9,191; 59; […]
