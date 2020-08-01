Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 31 July 2020 6 pm EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (910,395), deaths (19,331), and recoveries (558,079) by region: Central (46,921 cases; 908 deaths; 32,286 recoveries): Burundi (387; 1; 304), Cameroon (17,255; 387; 15,320), CAR (4,605; 59; 1,574), Chad (935; 75; 813), Congo (3,376; 56; 923), DRC (9,070; 215; 6,796), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (7,352; 49; […]
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (910,395), deaths (19,331), and recoveries (558,07...
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (910,395), deaths (19,331), and recoveries (558,07...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...