Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 5 December 2020, 9 am EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,232,944) deaths (53,252), and recoveries (1,903,987) by region: Central (66,548 cases; 1,200 deaths; 60,912 recoveries): Burundi (692; 1; 630), Cameroon (24,752; 441; 22,177), CAR (4,918; 63; 4,840), Chad (1,719; 102; 1,555), Congo (5,774; 94; 4,891), DRC (13,281; 337; 11,753), Equatorial Guinea (5,159; 85; 5,023), Gabon (9,254; 60; […]
