Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 7 August 6 pm EAT

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,009,333) deaths (22,096), and recoveries (692,111) by region: Central (49,695 cases; 948 deaths; 36,450 recoveries): Burundi (400; 1; 304), Cameroon (17,255; 387; 15,320), CAR (4,620; 59; 1,641), Chad (942; 76; 838), Congo (3,637; 58; 1,585), DRC (9.355; 218; 8,174), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (7,787; 51; […]
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,009,333) deaths (22,096), and recoveries (...
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,009,333) deaths (22,096), and recoveries (...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...