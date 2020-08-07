Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 7 August 6 pm EAT


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Août 2020


African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,009,333) deaths (22,096), and recoveries (692,111) by region: Central (49,695 cases; 948 deaths; 36,450 recoveries): Burundi (400; 1; 304), Cameroon (17,255; 387; 15,320), CAR (4,620; 59; 1,641), Chad (942; 76; 838), Congo (3,637; 58; 1,585), DRC (9.355; 218; 8,174), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (7,787; 51; […]

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,009,333) deaths (22,096), and recoveries (...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 07/08/2020

Tchad : les USA mettent à jour leur niveau d'alerte aux voyageurs

Tchad : les USA mettent à jour leur niveau d'alerte aux voyageurs

Tchad : 14 écoles du Lac vont bénéficier d'un projet d'appui sur 4 ans Tchad : 14 écoles du Lac vont bénéficier d'un projet d'appui sur 4 ans 07/08/2020

Populaires

Tchad : l'ancien ministre de la défense Mahamat Nour Abdelkerim réhabilité dans l'armée

07/08/2020

Tchad : les USA mettent à jour leur niveau d'alerte aux voyageurs

07/08/2020

Tchad : cellule des opérations extérieures, un général de brigade nommé

07/08/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : enquête sur la mort de 44 détenus en avril, étaient-ils finalement de simples civils ?
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/07/2020 - Kelly Chibale

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale

"L'Afrique doit participer aux essais cliniques du vaccin COVID-19", Prof. Kelly Chibale

Démarrer une entreprise en temps de crise : Conseils de la première école africaine de création d'entreprise en ligne Démarrer une entreprise en temps de crise : Conseils de la première école africaine de création d'entreprise en ligne 29/07/2020 - Sandras Phiri

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda