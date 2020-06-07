Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting Union COVID-19 cases As of 7 June 2020, 9am EAT

African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (183,474) deaths (5,041), and recoveries (81,367) by region: Central (19,555 cases; 436 deaths; 7,189 recoveries): Burundi (83; 1; 45), Cameroon (7,599; 212; 4,587), Central African Republic (1,570; 5; 37), Chad (836; 69; 672), Congo (683; 22; 210), DRC (3,878; 82; 537), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon […]
