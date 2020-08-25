Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Burundi : Rapport de Situation sur la Réponse à la Pandémie due au Coronavirus (COVID-19)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Août 2020


Points saillants à la date du 24 août 2020 Téléchargez le rapport : https://bit.ly/2FTOepv Le 24/08/2020, aucun nouveau cas a été notifié. La dernière notification de cas confirmés remonte au 22/08/2020. Au total, 20 496 personnes ont été testées depuis le 31 mars 2020 avec 430 cas positifs, soit un taux de positivité global de […]

Points saillants à la date du 24 août 2020 Téléchargez le rapport : https://bit.ly/2FTOepv Le 24/08/2020, aucun nouveau c...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 25/08/2020

Tchad : plusieurs présumés malfrats arrêtés et d'importantes saisies par la gendarmerie

Tchad : plusieurs présumés malfrats arrêtés et d'importantes saisies par la gendarmerie

Tchad- Covid-19 : "chaque pays s'est battu avec ses moyens, son génie, son leadership" Tchad- Covid-19 : "chaque pays s'est battu avec ses moyens, son génie, son leadership" 25/08/2020

Populaires

Entrepreneuriat : Fatimé Souckar va représenter le Tchad au sommet mondial de l'industrie au féminin

25/08/2020

Tchad : la Loi de finances rectificative adoptée

25/08/2020

Tchad : "il n'y a pas une richesse qui dépasse la terre nourricière", gouverneur Wadi Fira

25/08/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 26 présumés malfrats dont 16 braqueurs entre les mains de la gendarmerie
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 22/08/2020 - Brahim Oguelemi

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense

Mali, un coup d’Etat salutaire ! Mali, un coup d’Etat salutaire ! 22/08/2020 - Mamadou Oumar NDIAYE

ANALYSE - 19/08/2020 - Leoncio Amada NZE

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Afrique centrale : la reprise économique doit passer par une réforme de la réglementation des changes

Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ? Asecna, un tremplin pour la magistrature suprême ? 18/08/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda