Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (19 August 2020)

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces three new COVID19 deaths in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths to 79. “May their souls rest in peace.” New cases: 69 Total cases: 4058 New recoveries: 24 Total recoveries: 2611 New deaths: 3 Total deaths: 79 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-covid19-update-19-august-2020?lang=en

