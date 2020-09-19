Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (19 September 2020)

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces one new COVID19 death in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths to 104. “May his soul rest in peace.” New cases: 30 Total cases: 5245 New recoveries: 93 Total recoveries: 4571 New death: 1 Total deaths: 104 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-covid19-update-19-september-2020?lang=en
