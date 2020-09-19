Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (19 September 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 19 Septembre 2020


Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces one new COVID19 death in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 deaths to 104. “May his soul rest in peace.” New cases: 30 Total cases: 5245 New recoveries: 93 Total recoveries: 4571 New death: 1 Total deaths: 104 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-covid19-update-19-september-2020?lang=en

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces one new COVID19 death in Eswatini, taking the total number of COVID19 dea...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Samedi 19 Septembre 2020 - 21:46 Coronavirus – Africa: WHO COVID-19 Africa Update 19.09.2020

Samedi 19 Septembre 2020 - 21:28 Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (19 September 2020)

Samedi 19 Septembre 2020 - 21:23 Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Update (19 September 2020)

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 19/09/2020

Pourtour frontalier du Nord du Tchad : "une zone où il n'y a pas d'État. Ce sont des bandits qui se retrouvent"

Pourtour frontalier du Nord du Tchad : "une zone où il n'y a pas d'État. Ce sont des bandits qui se retrouvent"

Tchad : les attestations du baccalauréat pourront être retirées dès lundi Tchad : les attestations du baccalauréat pourront être retirées dès lundi 19/09/2020

Populaires

Tchad : attaque de Boko Haram à Koulfoua, le CEMGA s'est rendu sur les lieux

19/09/2020

Pourtour frontalier du Nord du Tchad : "une zone où il n'y a pas d'État. Ce sont des bandits qui se retrouvent"

19/09/2020

Tchad - Covid-19 : descente de la commission mixte dans les agences de voyage

19/09/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

ANALYSE - 19/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Le référé mesures-utiles : une solution à l’impossibilité d’obtenir un rendez-vous en préfecture

ETUDIANTS ETRANGERS : Le Conseil d’État entérine l'application de frais d'inscription plus élevés 15/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda