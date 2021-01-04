Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 update (04 January 2021)

The Kingdom of Eswatini passes the 10 000 mark in recorded COVID19 cases as Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces 195 new cases & 13 new deaths: New cases: 195 Total cases: 10 138 New recoveries: 10 Total recoveries: 7123 New deaths: 13 Total deaths: 244 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-eswatini-covid19-update-04-january-2021?lang=en
