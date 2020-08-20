Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (18th August 2020)

Daily Laboratory test: 22,101 Severe cases: 216 New recovered: 414 New deaths: 28 New cases: 1,386 Total Laboratory test: 651,311 Active cases: 19,210 Total recovered: 12,938 Total deaths: 572 Total cases: 32,722 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-ethiopia-covid19-reported-cases-in-ethiopia-18th-august-2020?lang=en

