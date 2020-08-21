Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (20th August 2020)

Daily Laboratory test: 21,456 Severe cases: 248 New recovered: 228 New deaths: 20 New cases: 1,778 Total Laboratory test: 694,093 Active cases: 21,678 Total recovered: 13,536 Total deaths: 620 Total cases: 35,836 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-ethiopia-covid19-reported-cases-in-ethiopia20th-august-2020?lang=en

Daily Laboratory test: 21,456 Severe cases: 248 New recovered: 228 New deaths: 20 New cases: 1,778

Total Laboratory test: 694,093 Active cases: 21,678 ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...