Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (4 January 2021)

Daily Laboratory test: 4,157 Severe cases: 262 New recovered: 243 New deaths: 2 New cases: 297 Total Laboratory test: 1,822,122 Active cases: 11,357 Total recovered: 112,610 Total deaths: 1,950 Total cases: 125,919 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-ethiopia-covid19-reported-cases-in-ethiopia-4-january-2021?lang=en

