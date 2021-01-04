Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (4 January 2021)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Janvier 2021


Daily Laboratory test: 4,157 Severe cases: 262 New recovered: 243 New deaths: 2 New cases: 297 Total Laboratory test: 1,822,122 Active cases: 11,357 Total recovered: 112,610 Total deaths: 1,950 Total cases: 125,919

Daily Laboratory test: 4,157 Severe cases: 262 New recovered: 243 New deaths: 2 New cases: 297

Total Laboratory test: 1,822,122 Active cases: 11,357 T...

