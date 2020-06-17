Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update â 16th June 2020

The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 5102; of these one-hundred-nine (109) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 3630. Among the confirmed cases, 60 of them are male and 49 are female and their age ranges from 1 to 78 years old. All […]

