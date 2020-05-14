Coronavirus – Guinea: Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) supports the COVID-19 pandemic response in Guinea

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is sending additional resources to support the [COVID-19](https://www.msf.org/covid-19) response in [Guinea](https://www.msf.org/guinea), one of the countries on the African continent most affected by the virus, with nearly 2,000 confirmed cases. MSF will provide healthcare for patients in Conakry, the Guinean capital. The number of people infected with COVID-19 has… Read more on […]

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is sending additional resources to support ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...