Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (18 June 2020)

Total confirmed: 4257 Total recovered: 1459 Deaths: 117 We have discharged 106 patients from our various hospitals, bringing the total cumulative number of recoveries to 1,459. We continue to appreciate the good work done by our healthcare workers. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-18-june-2020?lang=en
Total confirmed: 4257
Total recovered: 1459
Deaths: 117
