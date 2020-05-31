Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (30 May 2020)

Total confirmed: 1888 Total recovered: 464 Deaths: 63 We are glad to announce that today we have discharged 26 patients from various hospitals, who have fully recovered from COVID-19. This now brings our total tally to 464. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-30-may-2020?lang=en

