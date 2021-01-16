Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (15 January 2021)

166 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 7,077 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 98,859. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,114,198. From cases 146 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners. County distribution; Nairobi 115, Kiambu 10, Kajiado 7, Mombasa […]

166 people have tested positive to the disease, out of a sample size of 7,077 tested in the last 24 hours. The total confirmed positive cases are now 98,859. The...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...