Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (3 October 2020)

Today 261 people have tested positive of Coronavirus from a sample size of 3,387, bringing to 39,184 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. 312 people have recovered from the disease but sadly we have lost 3 Patients to the disease bringing the fatality to 728. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus–kenya-covid19-update-3-october-2020?lang=en

