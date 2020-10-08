Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (7th October 2020)

Today 321 people have tested positive from a sample size of 4,342 bringing to 39,907 the number of confirmed cases in the country. 4,328 people have recovered from the disease with 4,222 from home-based care program & 106 from hospitals. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-7th-october-2020?lang=en

