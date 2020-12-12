Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (10 December 2020)

673 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 8,230 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 90,978 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 960,364. From the cases 645 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-10-december-2020?lang=en

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...