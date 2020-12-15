Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (13 December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Décembre 2020


366 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 4,205 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 91,892 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 971,522. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-13-december-2020?lang=en

