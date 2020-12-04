Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (2 December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Décembre 2020


961 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 7,780 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 85,130 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 901,426. From the cases 944 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-2-december-2020?lang=en

961 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 7,780 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 85,13...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter