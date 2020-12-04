Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (2 December 2020)

961 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 7,780 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 85,130 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 901,426. From the cases 944 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-2-december-2020?lang=en

