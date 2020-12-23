Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (21 December 2020)

325 patients have recovered from the disease, 256 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 69 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 76,060. Sadly, 5 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,644. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-21-december-2020?lang=en

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...