Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (26 December 2020)

130 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 1,973. 187 patients have recovered, 93 from the home based care program and 94 being discharged from various hospitals. 2 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,655. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-26-december-2020?lang=en

