Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (3 December 2020)

11,324 patients have recovered from the disease, 11,177 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 147 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 67,788. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-3-december-2020?lang=en

11,324 patients have recovered from the disease, 11,177 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 147 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 67,788. Read more on

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...