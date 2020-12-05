Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (4 December 2020)

866 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 7,815 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 87,249 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 919,411. From the cases 828 are Kenyans while 38 are foreigners. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-4-december-2020?lang=en

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...