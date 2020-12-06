Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (5 December 2020)

735 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 7,671 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 87,984 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 927,082. From the cases 723 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-5-december-2020?lang=en

