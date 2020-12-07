Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (6 December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Décembre 2020


397 patients have recovered from the disease, 318 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 79 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 68,929. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-updates-6-december-2020?lang=en

