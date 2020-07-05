Distribution of positive cases by counties: – Nairobi (193) – Kajiado (22) – Kiambu (20) – Mombasa (18) – Makueni (17) – Busia (11) – Machakos (9) – Nakuru (8) – Nandi (3) – Turkana (3) – Narok (2) – Nyandarua (1) – Kakamega (1) – Kilifi (1) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-distribution-of-cases-by-county-as-of-5-july-2020?lang=en

