Coronavirus – Kenya: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya is 10791

COVID-19 update: – 4,992 samples tested in the past 24 hours – 221,234 samples tested so far – 497 new positive cases today – Total confirmed cases stand at 10,791 – 71 recoveries today – 3,017 total discharged and recovered – 5 fatalities today – 202 total fatalities

