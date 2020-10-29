Coronavirus – Kenya: Total of 36 COVID-19 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Currently, there are 1,060 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 4,230 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 36 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and 14 on supplemental oxygen. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-total-of-36-covid19-patients-are-in-the-intensive-care-unit-icu?lang=en

