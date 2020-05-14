Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Liberia: Inter-Religious Council of Liberia and UNICEF partner to support 600,000 people against COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Mai 2020


The Inter-Religious Council of Liberia and UNICEF rollout their plans to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Liberia throughout an awareness campaign and provision of hygiene items in eight counties, Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, Bomi, Grand Bassa, Nimba and Bong. Over nine month and through utilizing well trained and equipped 510 community mobilizers […]

