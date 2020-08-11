Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (10th August 2020)

New cases: 16 Total confirmed cases: 4674 Total active cases: 2098 Total recovered: 2430 (55 New) Total number of tests conducted: 34877 (114 New) Total deaths: 146 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-10th-august-2020?lang=en

New cases: 16

Total confirmed cases: 4674

Total active cases: 2098

Total recovered: 2430 (55 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 34877 (114 New)

Total deaths: 146 (...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...