Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (11th October 2020)

New cases: 0 Total confirmed case: 5821 Total active cases: 994 Total recovered: 4647 (3 New) Total number of tests conducted: 56135 (101 New) Total deaths: 180 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-11th-october-2020?lang=en

