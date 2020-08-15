Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (14th August 2020)

New cases: 76 Total confirmed cases: 4988 Total active cases: 2256 Total recovered: 2576 (26 New) Total number of tests conducted: 38451 (705 New) Total deaths: 156 (3 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-14th-august-2020?lang=en

