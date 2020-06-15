Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (14th June 2020)

New Cases: 22 Total Confirmed Cases: 547 Total Active Cases: 472 Total Recovered: 69 Total Number of Tests Conducted: 8351 Total Deaths: 6 Wash hands with soap regularly. Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-14th-june-2020?lang=en

New Cases: 22

Total Confirmed Cases: 547

Total Active Cases: 472

Total Recovered: 69

Total Number of Tests Conducted: 8351

Tota...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...