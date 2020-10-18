Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (18th October 2020)

New cases: 5 Total confirmed cases: 5857 Total active cases: 934 Total recovered: 4742 (2 New) Total number of tests conducted: 57905 (234 New) Total deaths: 181 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-18th-october-2020?lang=en

