Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (19th December 2020)

New cases: 5 Total confirmed cases: 6153 Total active cases: 121 Total recovered: 5662 (0 New) Lost to follow-up: 107 Outcome under investigation: 76 Total number of tests conducted: 81471 (284 New) Total Death: 187 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-19th-december-2020?lang=en

