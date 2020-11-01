Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (1st November 2020)

New cases: 2 Total confirmed cases: 5932 Total active cases: 425 Total recovered: 5323 (0 New) Total number of tests conducted: 62689 (89 New) Total deaths: 184 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-1st-november-2020?lang=en

