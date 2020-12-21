Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (21 December 2020)

New cases: 41 Total confirmed cases: 6202 Total active cases: 168 Total recovered: 5664 (1 New) Lost to follow-up: 107 Outcome under investigation: 76 Total number of tests conducted: 82460 (517 New) Total Death: 187 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-21-december-2020?lang=en

New cases: 41 Total confirmed cases: 6202 Total active cases: 168 Total recovered: 5664 (1 New) Lost to follow-up: 107 Outcome under investigation: 7...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...